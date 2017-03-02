Top Stories
Cullman Regional announces plans for Hartselle urgent care, imaging center
Special to the Enquirer Cullman Regional has announced it will soon break ground on a new venture: a ...
Burleson welcomes service dog for special lesson
Second-grade students at Burleson Elementary welcomed Max, an accelerant detection dog, for a special lesson Oct. 11. Students ...
Hartselle teacher secures Nix-autographed football for student fan
By GREGG L. PARKER For the Enquirer A Hartselle teacher arranged for an Auburn Tiger to fulfill a ...
Ending the stigma
Local organization supports those with mental illnesses Although Mental Health Awareness Month is May, the Mental Health Association ...
Falkville
Falkville amends policy on water loss adjustments
The Falkville Town Council amended an ordinance to establish a new rate for water account adjustments at its regular monthly meeting Oct. 7. The ordinance ...
by Clif Knight.
Hartselle
College Street Players hold auditions for ‘Seussical Jr.’
College Street Players will be entering the land of Dr. Seuss in their upcoming production of “Seussical Jr.” Auditions are open to students in second ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Lacey's Spring
Graves Grocery holds Bicentennial Storytelling Festival
Graves Grocery in Lacey’s Spring will hold a bicentennial storytelling festival Oct. 26. The event will include storytelling, live music, Civil War history and more ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
Historical Society announces annual membership meeting
The Hartselle Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burleson Center in Hartselle. Phil Wirey will be ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Columnists
Taking time while you can
By Phillip Hines Before Israel entered the promised land, God gave instructions to the parents. In these instructions, God shared with them how they could ...
by Staff Reports.
Brewer High School
Patriots drop region matchup against Guntersville
Brewer played a Class 5A, Region 8 matchup at Guntersville Thursday evening. The game was played in front of the lowest-attended game of the season, ...
by Russell Frye.
Falkville High School
Blue Devils fall to Decatur Heritage 21-14
Falkville came up short Friday night against Decatur Heritage, falling 21-14. The Blue Devils came into the game with a chance to win the region ...
by Russell Frye.
Hartselle High School
Hartselle finishes runner-up in Shrimp Festival
The Hartselle Tigers volleyball team continued its winning ways at the Gulf Coast this weekend, where the girls participated in the Shrimp Festival Tournament in ...
by Russell Frye.
Priceville High School
Priceville battles from behind in 37-36 win over North Jackson
The Priceville Bulldogs traveled to North Jackson Friday night for a Class 4A, Region 7 matchup against the Chiefs. The Bulldogs were looking for their ...
by Russell Frye.
Decatur High School
Hartselle dominates in win over Decatur
The Hartselle Tigers and Decatur Red Raiders met for the 86th time Friday night at JP Cain Stadium, with a trip to the playoffs on ...
by Russell Frye.
Columnists
Driving around town brings good feelings
By Randy Garrison One of the things I really enjoy doing in my position is driving around Hartselle and seeing all of the new things ...
by Staff Reports.
A look back
A look back at ‘normal’ schools and colleges
In taking a look back at colleges that used to exist here in Hartselle and elsewhere, one often comes across “normal” in the name of ...
by Bill Stewart.
Columnists
What happened to neighbors?
A neighbor is “a person who lives near another,” according to Webster’s New World College Dictionary. Its meaning took in a lot more territory when ...
by Clif Knight.
Lifestyles
Cosmopolitan Cornbread: Mediterranean Chicken
By Constance Smith You are going to love the citrusy, fresh flavor of this baked chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh herbs. The chicken ...
by Staff Reports.
Lifestyles
Books of the Week Oct. 14-18
By Michelle Blaylock and Patricia Poe Title: “Women In Science and Technology: Annie Easely” Author: M. M. Eboch Illustrator: Elena Bia Reading Level: second to ...
by Staff Reports.
Lifestyles
Pet of the Week Oct. 14-18
Special to the Enquierer Eyepatch is a 2-3-year-old American Bulldog available at the Morgan County Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter since Sept. ...
by Staff Reports.
Country News
Falkville recognizes top students
Special to the Enquirer Falkville Elementary School presents its Students of the Month for August and September. Students were chosen based on their respect for ...
by Staff Reports.
Lifestyles
Priceville student wins brochure contest
Special to the Enquirer Priceville Junior High School eighth-grader Catherine McWhorter is the state winner for the Sgt. Moses Adams Memorial Middle School Brochure Contest ...
by Staff Reports.
Country News
Morgan Baptist Association celebrates 100th anniversary
The Morgan Baptist Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary Oct. 28 with a meeting at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the First ...
by Martha Lyell.
Lifestyles
Tearing down barriers
Local organization serves children with special needs On any given day, the sounds of children swinging and sliding or movies playing can be heard at ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
Library plans updates after receiving check
Enquirer photo/Lauren Jackson The William Bradford Huie Library receives an $8,000 check from Sen. Arthur Orr, who presented the check to city employees and the ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
All in the name
Local family opens restaurant after years of planning Manuel and Salvadora Roman said they have long dreamed of owning their own authentic taqueria – a ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
Hartselle crowns Homecoming royalty
Enquirer photos/Mariann Parker The Hartselle High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned at Friday night’s game against Columbia. Seniors Maddie Ferguson and Seth McKee ...
by Staff Reports.
Hartselle
Haunted barn returns with new attractions
After building their own haunted barn attraction last year, the Dingbaum family has brought it back with even more attractions this year. The barn is ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
Hartselle native serves in U.S. Navy
A 2014 Hartselle High School graduate and Hartselle native is serving with the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS ...
by Staff Reports.
Falkville
Falkville’s search for SRO continues
The school resource officer position at Falkville schools remains open, despite efforts to find a replacement for Seth Sullivan, who resigned prior to the current ...
by Clif Knight.
Hartselle
County Extension to hold electronic recycling day
The Morgan County Extension has announced an electronic waste recycling day. The office will be accepting items at the Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nance Ford ...
by Lauren Jackson.
Hartselle
Local church holds Germanfest
Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartselle will hold its annual GermanFest meal Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m. The meal will be provided by Hildegard’s ...