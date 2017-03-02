October 16, 2019

Cullman Regional announces plans for Hartselle urgent care, imaging center

Special to the Enquirer Cullman Regional has announced it will soon break ground on a new venture: a ...

Burleson welcomes service dog for special lesson

Second-grade students at Burleson Elementary welcomed Max, an accelerant detection dog, for a special lesson Oct. 11. Students ...

Hartselle teacher secures Nix-autographed football for student fan

By GREGG L. PARKER For the Enquirer A Hartselle teacher arranged for an Auburn Tiger to fulfill a ...

Ending the stigma

Local organization supports those with mental illnesses Although Mental Health Awareness Month is May, the Mental Health Association ...

by Lauren Jackson.

by Lauren Jackson.

Falkville

Falkville amends policy on water loss adjustments

The Falkville Town Council amended an ordinance to establish a new rate for water account adjustments at its regular monthly meeting Oct. 7. The ordinance ...

by Clif Knight.

Hartselle

College Street Players hold auditions for ‘Seussical Jr.’

College Street Players will be entering the land of Dr. Seuss in their upcoming production of "Seussical Jr." Auditions are open to students in second ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Lacey's Spring

Graves Grocery holds Bicentennial Storytelling Festival

Graves Grocery in Lacey's Spring will hold a bicentennial storytelling festival Oct. 26.  The event will include storytelling, live music, Civil War history and more ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

Historical Society announces annual membership meeting

The Hartselle Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burleson Center in Hartselle.  Phil Wirey will be ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Columnists

Taking time while you can

By Phillip Hines Before Israel entered the promised land, God gave instructions to the parents. In these instructions, God shared with them how they could ...

by Staff Reports.

Brewer High School

Patriots drop region matchup against Guntersville

Brewer played a Class 5A, Region 8 matchup at Guntersville Thursday evening. The game was played in front of the lowest-attended game of the season, ...

by Russell Frye.

Falkville High School

Blue Devils fall to Decatur Heritage 21-14

Falkville came up short Friday night against Decatur Heritage, falling 21-14. The Blue Devils came into the game with a chance to win the region ...

by Russell Frye.

Hartselle High School

Hartselle finishes runner-up in Shrimp Festival

The Hartselle Tigers volleyball team continued its winning ways at the Gulf Coast this weekend, where the girls participated in the Shrimp Festival Tournament in ...

by Russell Frye.

Priceville High School

Priceville battles from behind in 37-36 win over North Jackson

The Priceville Bulldogs traveled to North Jackson Friday night for a Class 4A, Region 7 matchup against the Chiefs.  The Bulldogs were looking for their ...

by Russell Frye.

Decatur High School

Hartselle dominates in win over Decatur

The Hartselle Tigers and Decatur Red Raiders met for the 86th time Friday night at JP Cain Stadium, with a trip to the playoffs on ...

by Russell Frye.

Columnists

Driving around town brings good feelings

By Randy Garrison One of the things I really enjoy doing in my position is driving around Hartselle and seeing all of the new things ...

by Staff Reports.

A look back

A look back at ‘normal’ schools and colleges

In taking a look back at colleges that used to exist here in Hartselle and elsewhere, one often comes across "normal" in the name of ...

by Bill Stewart.

Columnists

What happened to neighbors?

A neighbor is "a person who lives near another," according to Webster's New World College Dictionary. Its meaning took in a lot more territory when ...

by Clif Knight.

Lifestyles

Cosmopolitan Cornbread: Mediterranean Chicken

By Constance Smith You are going to love the citrusy, fresh flavor of this baked chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh herbs.  The chicken ...

by Staff Reports.

Lifestyles

Books of the Week Oct. 14-18

By Michelle Blaylock and Patricia Poe Title: "Women In Science and Technology: Annie Easely" Author: M. M. Eboch Illustrator: Elena Bia Reading Level: second to ...

by Staff Reports.

Lifestyles

Pet of the Week Oct. 14-18

Special to the Enquierer Eyepatch is a 2-3-year-old American Bulldog available at the Morgan County Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter since Sept. ...

by Staff Reports.

Country News

Falkville recognizes top students

Special to the Enquirer Falkville Elementary School presents its Students of the Month for August and September. Students were chosen based on their respect for ...

by Staff Reports.

Lifestyles

Priceville student wins brochure contest

Special to the Enquirer Priceville Junior High School eighth-grader Catherine McWhorter is the state winner for the Sgt. Moses Adams Memorial Middle School Brochure Contest ...

by Staff Reports.

Country News

Morgan Baptist Association celebrates 100th anniversary

The Morgan Baptist Association will celebrate its 100th anniversary Oct. 28 with a meeting at 4 p.m.  The meeting will be held at the First ...

by Martha Lyell.

Lifestyles

Tearing down barriers

Local organization serves children with special needs On any given day, the sounds of children swinging and sliding or movies playing can be heard at ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

Library plans updates after receiving check

Enquirer photo/Lauren Jackson  The William Bradford Huie Library receives an $8,000 check from Sen. Arthur Orr, who presented the check to city employees and the ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

All in the name

Local family opens restaurant after years of planning  Manuel and Salvadora Roman said they have long dreamed of owning their own authentic taqueria – a ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

Hartselle crowns Homecoming royalty

Enquirer photos/Mariann Parker  The Hartselle High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned at Friday night's game against Columbia. Seniors Maddie Ferguson and Seth McKee ...

by Staff Reports.

Hartselle

Haunted barn returns with new attractions

After building their own haunted barn attraction last year, the Dingbaum family has brought it back with even more attractions this year. The barn is ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

Hartselle native serves in U.S. Navy

A 2014 Hartselle High School graduate and Hartselle native is serving with the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world's most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS ...

by Staff Reports.

Falkville

Falkville’s search for SRO continues

The school resource officer position at Falkville schools remains open, despite efforts to find a replacement for Seth Sullivan, who resigned prior to the current ...

by Clif Knight.

Hartselle

County Extension to hold electronic recycling day

The Morgan County Extension has announced an electronic waste recycling day. The office will be accepting items at the Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nance Ford ...

by Lauren Jackson.

Hartselle

Local church holds Germanfest

Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartselle will hold its annual GermanFest meal Nov. 9 from 5-7 p.m. The meal will be provided by Hildegard's ...

by Lauren Jackson.

